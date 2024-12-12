Dec. 15: West Ranch Studio A Jazz Band Performing Holiday Show at Valencia Town Center

The West Ranch High School Studio A Jazz Band will be giving local shoppers the gift of music this Sunday as they perform some all-time favorite holiday songs.

The annual holiday concert will take place this Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2;30 to 3:30 p.m. at the mall entrance just outside the food court and across from the Cheesecake Factory.

The playlist includes classics like Hark the Herald Angels Sing, The Candy Man, Jingle Bells, the Jazz Waltz of the Sugar Plum Fairy, The Little Drummer Boy, Good King Wenceslas and Swingin’ Around the Menorah.

Brian Leff, Director of Jazz Studies at West Ranch High School said having the program’s top jazz musicians perform the holiday show is a nice treat for both shoppers and the musicians.

“I enjoy putting on this performance at our local mall during the holiday season to give back to the community and perform fun holiday and pop tunes for people who wouldn’t normally hear a live jazz band,” Leff said. “It’s also fun for the students to prepare a different set of music compared to what we normally play at our school concerts.”

West Ranch’s jazz musicians are gearing up for a busy Spring of performing at jazz festivals around Southern California that will culminate with the annual Super Jazz at the Ranch Festival on May 17 at West Ranch.

