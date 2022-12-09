Dec. 16: ‘Friday Night Lights’ at Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 9
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
