Dec. 16: ‘Friday Night Lights’ at Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita

“Friday Night Lights” is back at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita on Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Come and experience a free ride at night under the lights.

The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita is free to visit seven days a week and is open from dawn till dusk. The Bike Park offers riders seven acres to ride, practice jumps and develop skills for both BMX and mountain biking.

The park was designed with riders of all ages and skill levels in mind and consists of several single-track mountain bike trails that range from easy to moderate difficulty. There are also over 800 yards of pump and BMX track featuring combination jumps, including step-ups, step-downs, rollers and tabletops.

The Bike Park is located among the hills at the top of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, 91350, near the outdoor basketball courts.

For more information, call (661) 250-3754.

