Dec. 16: Hart District’s Joint School Financing Authority Virtual Meeting

The William S. Hart Joint School Financing Authority will meet virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 8:00 p.m.
The meeting will begin at the conclusion of the WSHUHSD Regular/Organizational Meeting, which will take place at 7:00 p.m. and can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ZBNb926vFmU.
Note: The meeting will be preceded by a virtual recognition for outgoing Board Member Steve Sturgeon at 6:45 p.m.
To provide public comment, email wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16. Use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below:
Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the William S. Hart Joint School Financing Authority
William S. Hart Union HSD
December 16, 2020 8:00PM
|Members of the public who wish to make comment to the Board of Directors of the William S. Hart Joint School Financing Authority are invited to submit written comments by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., December 16. Please reference Joint School Financing Authority in the title of the email and limit comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. Under the requirements of State law, the Board cannot take action on items not identified on the agenda and will not make decisions on such matters.
|Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
|Elect Authority officers and appoint Secretary, Chief Executive Officer, and Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer pursuant to the Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement.
|The Authority has four principal officers: President, Vice-President, Treasurer, and Secretary. The President and Vice-President are elected by the Board, and the Treasurer and Secretary are appointed by action of the Board. The Board may also appoint additional officers as it deems necessary, and one such additional officer is recommended for appointment by the action of the Board (Chief Executive Officer). Authority Officers are elected for one-year terms and are re-elected at the annual meeting of the Board.
The proposed officers of the Authority are:
- The sitting President of the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District (“School District”) shall act as the President of the Authority Board;
- The Assistant Clerk of the Governing Board of the School District shall act as the Vice President of the Authority Board;
- The Clerk of the Governing Board of the School District shall act as the Secretary of the Authority Board;
- The Superintendent of the School District shall act as the Authority Chief Executive Officer; and
- The Chief Business Officer of the School District shall act as the Authority Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer.
|Elect Authority officers and appoint Secretary, Chief Executive Officer, and Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer pursuant to the Joint Exercise Powers Agreement.
|Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
|Under the provisions of the Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement, dated November 9, 1994 (“JPA”) to form the Authority, the Authority is required to complete an annual audit of its finances and financing transactions in which it has participated. The audit for the Authority is incorporated into the William S. Hart Union School District’s annual audit.
|Authorize the Authority officers to prepare and present to the Authority Board an audit report for the Authority for fiscal year 2020/21.
|Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
|Under the provisions of California law, the Authority is required to make various filings as to its current officers, financing filings and related matters. This specifically includes a Statement of Facts filing with the California Secretary of State’s office based upon the election of the new officers of the Authority.
|Authorize the Authority officers to complete current and pending filing and reporting requirements and take any related actions.
|In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
