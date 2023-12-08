Dec. 16: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event

Ken & Joe’s “Season of Giving Winter Charity Event” will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership’s location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Ken & Joe’s is a committed local motorcycle dealership passionate about fostering community spirit and promoting the values of charitable giving. This year’s event is set to be a day filled with fun and festivities, featuring games, a chili cook-off, hot cocoa, candy canes, live music and more.

Ken & Joe’s will partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for this event, raising funds in memory of the stunt man, philanthropic, mixed martial arts legend, Gene Lebell. His legacy of giving continues to inspire and will be honored through the funds generated at the event, providing vital support for the groundbreaking research and treatments carried out by St. Jude. Raffle tickets are $5 for a chance to win a Sur-Ron Lighte Bee X.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Girl Scouts Troop 70972 will be wrapping gifts in exchange for charitable donations that will help fund their continued activities. This offers a fantastic opportunity to get your holiday gifts wrapped while supporting a worthy cause.

In collaboration with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Station, Ken & Joe’s will participate in the CHiPs FoR KiDs Toy Drive, while also teaming up with the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry for a canned food drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or canned food item to spread joy and warmth to those less fortunate this festive season.

The event will also host Sunny Day Acres Pet Adoption on the day of the event, providing the chance for pets in need to find loving homes.

In addition, the Assistance League of Santa Clarita will host a charity coat drive, bringing warmth to SCV families this winter.

The event is generously sponsored by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, whose motto, “If you go down, Call Russ Brown,” serves as a reminder of their steadfast support for the SCV motorcycle community.

Join Ken & Joe’s for a day filled with fun, food, fellowship and philanthropy. Let’s come together to make this winter a little brighter for those in need.

For more information about the event, please visit www.kenandjoes.com/CharityEvent or contact (661) 254-2929.

Ken & Joe’s is a local motorcycle dealership dedicated to serving the powersports community.

