Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees

The Regular/Organizational Meeting of the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the District Office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.

The yearly board organizational meeting will find current Board President Mayreen Burk and Clerk Laura Pearson making way for a new president and clerk to be elected by the board.

View the complete agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=36879.

