Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus District Education Center.
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.
Every holiday season, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital employees provide support to local families through the William S. Hart Union High School District Annual Helping Families Program.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement regarding the Terrorist Attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah.
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Friday, Dec. 19.
Allie Miller scored a career-high 23 points and Bella Forker added a career-high 20 as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 72-42 Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed undefeated in GSAC play with a 92-82 home win over Life Pacific on Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 21.
1987
- Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story
]
1931
- Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story
]
1900
- Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story
]
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.
Come and share your wish lists and take a photo with Santa in his holiday home through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at Valencia Town Center.
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to experience the magic of the holidays at the fifth annual Barnyard Light Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Regency Blend: a Tea Making Social, Friday, Dec. 19, 4-5:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
A two-decade Christmas tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 20, when Faith Community Church welcomes hundreds of neighbors for its 20th annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
As we complete the second week of Foothill League soccer competition, trends are beginning to show, and Saugus has taken over first place in both the boys and girls leagues.
The California Department of Public Health is working with local health departments and the California Department of Food and Agriculture to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to the consumption of eggs.
College of the Canyons men's basketball played to an 83-69 road win at L.A. City College on Wednesday, Dec. 10 as the Cougars received 43 bench points to help secure the win.
1891 -
Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story
]
Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will host a holiday market, 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at 27426 Navigation Avenue, Valencia, CA 91381.
Real Way Foundation Inc. is teaming up with J.C.L. Productions’ L.A. Clave Latin Jazz Band for the Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta Holiday Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
