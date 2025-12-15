Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus District Education Center.

The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The Saugus Education Center is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The meeting will include recognition of outgoing Board President Patti Garibay and outgoing Board Clerk Anna Griese.

The board will then vote for a new board president and board clerk.

To see the entire meeting agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=50274.

The Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer (video or audio): visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88407029956.

Webinar ID: 884 0702 9956

To dial by phone: +1 669 900 9128 (Toll Free) or +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free).

