1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
| Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
COC University center 2

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The College of the Canyons board will first meet in closed session at 1 p.m. followed by the open session to be held at 5 p.m.

The board will conduct its annual board reorganization, electing board members to serve as board president, vice president and clerk.

The current officers are President Sharlene Johnson, Vice President Fred Arnold and Clerk Darlene Trevino.

Also on the agenda is a request by a member of the community to the COC board to require the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee to post the Zoom recording of the Nov. 13, 2025 CBOC meeting on the website and to instruct the administration to record the audio and video of all future Measure E Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee meetings and place them immediately on the website.

The meeting will be held on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 301, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This is an in person meeting with a live stream available to view remotely at https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81034099957.

WEBINAR ID: 810-3409-9957

To view the full meeting agenda visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZPQN63E272.
Nationwide Search Underway for New President

Nationwide Search Underway for New President
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift

CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.
FULL STORY...

MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge

MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
California State University, Northridge announced today that it has received a $63 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars

CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
It may still be a few years off, but California State University, Northridge biology professor Rachel Mackelprang is part of a team of scientists who are developing safety protocols for when samples collected from the martian surface by NASA’s Perseverance rover or other missions are brought to Earth.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has announced major changes to its kids area, which will be reimagined as Looney Tunes Land
Looney Tunes Land to Debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain by Summer 2026
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2026 exhibition schedule for the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
SCAA Gallery 2026 Calendar of Art Exhibits Released
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Ecommerce 2026 Trends: The New Rules of Winning Online," on Monday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
The Master's University swimming teams turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday, Dec. 13, sweeping both the men's and women's dual meets against Bethel University of Indiana.
TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Canyons men's basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
The Regular/Organizational Meeting of the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
Dec. 16: Organizational Meeting of Castaic Board of Trustees
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus District Education Center.
Dec. 16: Saugus Union School District Board Organizational Meeting
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
Nationwide Search Underway for New President
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.
CSUN Renames Academic Building to Honor $10 Million Gift
Henry Mayo Hospital Employees Support Local Families
Every holiday season, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital employees provide support to local families through the William S. Hart Union High School District Annual Helping Families Program.
Henry Mayo Hospital Employees Support Local Families
LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement regarding the Terrorist Attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah.
LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah
Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Friday, Dec. 19.
Dec. 15-19: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Lady Mustangs Stay Undefeated in Conference Play
Allie Miller scored a career-high 23 points and Bella Forker added a career-high 20 as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 72-42 Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Stay Undefeated in Conference Play
Mustangs Use Strong First Half to Top LPU
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed undefeated in GSAC play with a 92-82 home win over Life Pacific on Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center. 
Mustangs Use Strong First Half to Top LPU
Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 21.
Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon
Photos With Santa at Valencia Town Center Through Christmas Eve
Come and share your wish lists and take a photo with Santa in his holiday home through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at Valencia Town Center.
Photos With Santa at Valencia Town Center Through Christmas Eve
Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to experience the magic of the holidays at the fifth annual Barnyard Light Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour
