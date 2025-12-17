Dec. 17: COC Board Holds Annual Organizational Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The College of the Canyons board will first meet in closed session at 1 p.m. followed by the open session to be held at 5 p.m.

The board will conduct its annual board reorganization, electing board members to serve as board president, vice president and clerk.

The current officers are President Sharlene Johnson, Vice President Fred Arnold and Clerk Darlene Trevino.

Also on the agenda is a request by a member of the community to the COC board to require the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee to post the Zoom recording of the Nov. 13, 2025 CBOC meeting on the website and to instruct the administration to record the audio and video of all future Measure E Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee meetings and place them immediately on the website.

The meeting will be held on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 301, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This is an in person meeting with a live stream available to view remotely at https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81034099957.

WEBINAR ID: 810-3409-9957

To view the full meeting agenda visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZPQN63E272.

