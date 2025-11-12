Dec. 17: The OMG Mixer Returns: Join Valencia’s Premier Networking Event

The Oksana Management Group invites entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to the next OMG Mixer, a unique social and networking event designed to foster authentic connections and business growth in Santa Clarita.

The signature monthly gathering is set for Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m at El Cubano Restaurant—23360 Valencia Blvd Ste I, Valencia, CA 91355—featuring a festive Cuban flair and opportunities to meet dynamic local professionals over curated food and drinks.

This event, proudly sponsored by CubaABC.com, promises a vibrant environment for networking with zero pressure: no quotas, no referral obligations, no mandatory attendance, and absolutely no multi-level marketing! Admission covers all food, beer, soft drinks, and access to both the main event and an elegant after-party at Genuine Cigars Lounge from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person, with full refunds in case of cancellation by organizers.

OMG Mixer attendees enjoy:

-An all-inclusive evening of eats, drinks, and networking

-Engaging community-focused programming

-A politics and religion-free zone for pure connection

Founded on the belief that meaningful relationships drive business success, OMG Mixers have been helping local professionals expand their horizons since 2010. All are welcome to RSVP—no walk-ins permitted.

For more information or to register, visit www.omgmixer.com or TEXT Alex at 323-533-8623

