Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent

The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is inviting the community for its inaugural Haus of Claus Holiday Market, a European-style Christmas market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 starting at noon.

If you’ve got hard-to-shop-for family and friends, they’ve got the perfect gifts!

There will be over 20 vendors each day selling clothing, toys, housewares, art, plants, handmade items and more.

The Haus of Claus is a great way to unwind from the holiday stresses.

Lucky Luke Brewing Company (formerly Wolf Creek Brewery) will be open for you to “sip and shop”.

Food trucks will be on hand and authentic Belgian Waffles will keep you from shopping hangry.

The event will be held at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For more information and a list of vendors, visit https://www.thehausofclaus.com/.

