Dec. 18: Barnyard Lights Tour at Hart Park

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and William S. Hart Regional Park invite the community to enjoy its Barnyard Lights Tour, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Get ready and excited to enjoy a photo with Santa, barnyard tours, feeding animals, Friends of Hart Park gift shop and giveaways.
Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Avenue, Newhall, 91321.
Note: Dates and times are subject to change.
For more information, call Hart Park’s office at (661) 259-1750.
