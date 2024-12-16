header image

1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 18: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting
| Monday, Dec 16, 2024
COC University center 2

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the College of the Canyons University Center, Room 301, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The closed session will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the open session at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be livestreamed at https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81352124311.

WEBINAR ID: 813-5212-4311

The meeting agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CYMRSA6F5A56.

Current Members of the The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees are:

Edel Alonso, President

Trustee Area 2

Jerry K. Danielsen, Vice President

Trustee Area 4

Sebastian C.M. Cazares, Clerk

Trustee Area 3

Carlos R. Guerrero, Member

Trustee Area 5

Trustee Area 1 was vacant prior to the 2024 Nov. 5 General Election after the resignation of Chuck Lyon in June.

Alonso was narrowly re-elected to her Trustee Area 2 Seat and incumbant Danielson was defreated in his re-election bid by incoming Area 4 Trustee Sharlene Johnson.

Area 3 Trustee Cazres did not file to run for re-election and the seat was won by Fred Arnold.

Darlene Trevino was elected to the vacant Area 1 Trustee seat.

The organizational meeting will elect a new board president and new clerk for the 2024-2025 board year.

The incoming trustees will be sworn into office at the beginning of the organizational meeting.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

PLEASE NOTE:

Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to three (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.
FULL STORY...

Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing

Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
California State University, Northridge’s Wendy Ashley, chair of the Department of Social Work, encourages those experiencing elevated stress levels and anxiety to prioritize their own wellbeing. 
FULL STORY...

REDCAT Announces 2025 Season

REDCAT Announces 2025 Season
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
The Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater announced its 2025 Winter-Spring season, running Jan. 16 through June 14, 2025.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 9-15 : Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Dec. 9-15 : Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 15.
FULL STORY...

COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting

COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
College of the Canyons was selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.
FULL STORY...
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
Castaic Union School District has announced Erik Richardson will be sworn in as the newly elected governing board trustee, representing Trustee Area A.
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
L.A. County Files Lawsuit Against Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that Los Angeles county has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of Chiquita Canyon Landfill, seeking to address ongoing environmental and public health hazards caused by the landfill’s operations and seek relief for impacted communities under siege.
L.A. County Files Lawsuit Against Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners
Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
Public Health Launches Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched the Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program, an initiative designed by the Medical Debt Coalition, which is working together to address the growing crisis of medical debt that disproportionately affects vulnerable communities across the county.
Public Health Launches Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program
Ken Striplin | Happy 37th Birthday Santa Clarita
This Sunday, Dec. 15, the city of Santa Clarita will mark its 37th birthday.
Ken Striplin | Happy 37th Birthday Santa Clarita
Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board
Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting
Dec. 19: SBDC Webinar on Buying and Selling a Business
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Buying and Selling a Business, on Thursday, Dec. 19 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Dec. 19: SBDC Webinar on Buying and Selling a Business
Mustangs Bounce Back with Win
The Master's University men's basketball team opened up the Cactus Classic with a 91-64 win over Montana Western Saturday, Dec. 14 in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Bounce Back with Win
Dec. 16-22 : Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 22.
Dec. 16-22 : Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
