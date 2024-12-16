Dec. 18: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the College of the Canyons University Center, Room 301, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The closed session will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the open session at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be livestreamed at https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81352124311.

WEBINAR ID: 813-5212-4311

The meeting agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CYMRSA6F5A56.

Current Members of the The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees are:

Edel Alonso, President

Trustee Area 2

Jerry K. Danielsen, Vice President

Trustee Area 4

Sebastian C.M. Cazares, Clerk

Trustee Area 3

Carlos R. Guerrero, Member

Trustee Area 5

Trustee Area 1 was vacant prior to the 2024 Nov. 5 General Election after the resignation of Chuck Lyon in June.

Alonso was narrowly re-elected to her Trustee Area 2 Seat and incumbant Danielson was defreated in his re-election bid by incoming Area 4 Trustee Sharlene Johnson.

Area 3 Trustee Cazres did not file to run for re-election and the seat was won by Fred Arnold.

Darlene Trevino was elected to the vacant Area 1 Trustee seat.

The organizational meeting will elect a new board president and new clerk for the 2024-2025 board year.

The incoming trustees will be sworn into office at the beginning of the organizational meeting.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

PLEASE NOTE:

Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to three (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

