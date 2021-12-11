Dec. 18: Impulse Music to Host Final 2021 Show with Female-Fronted Rock Bands

Impulse Music Co. announced it is set to host its final show of the year on Dec. 18, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This free show is open to all ages and will be the last show of 2021 for Impulse Music Co., which has been throwing free, all-ages shows once a month in their in-house venue, The Stage Door, since June of this year.

This month, the lineup is made up of all Los Angeles-based female-fronted rock bands, including Batfarm, The Spider Accomplice and Shiragirl.

Masks are required for all attendees.

Those who are interested in playing a future Impulse Show at The Stage Door may contact Impulse Music Co. through Instagram, Facebook or the store website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...