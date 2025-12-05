Dec. 18: Sky Zone Trampoline Park Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

Sky Zone Trampoline Park will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18 at 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Celebrate the opening of Sky Zone Trampoline Park as it officially join the Santa Clarita community. Attendees are welcome to bring children and enjoy free access to the park during the event, a perfect opportunity to discover the excitement Sky Zone brings to families.

As a place where families can unleash fun, Sky Zone offers unforgettable experiences for kids and adults alike. For a limited time, families can also save 50% and jump all year with a Holiday Annual Pass promotion.

This Grand Opening is open to everyone: Chamber members, non-members, local businesses, neighbors and the broader community are all invited to stop by, meet the team and experience the fun.

For more information and to RSVP visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/grand-opening-sky-zone-trampoline-park.

