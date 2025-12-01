Dec. 19-21: Tea Time with Santa Claus at Teagan’s Tea Room

|
Embark on the most festive journey of the year by joining Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Calling all creatives and pop culture lovers, there is one week left to submit to the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibit, which ends Monday, Dec. 8.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 2, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the launch of its new internship program in partnership with College of the Canyons, marking a major step forward in the festival’s ongoing commitment to education and the professional development of emerging filmmakers, creatives and production professionals.
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites families to experience the magic of the circus in a whole new way at the 18th annual Family Literacy Festival.
Join a hop-tastic celebration at Pocock Brewing Company in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Dec. 6 for its 10th Anniversary Beer Festival.
Teagan's Tea Room will host a festive tea time with Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday, Dec. 19-21 at 24335 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The city of Santa Clarita has an interest list for volunteers who want to help clear and maintain trails on Wednesdays at different Open Space properties within the city, including Taylor, Wildwood, Quigley and Towsley canyons, among others.
Are you looking for new and interesting opportunities? Are you looking to get out more and mingle with people? Do you like high-quality entertainment? Then why not be a volunteer usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center?
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Finding Funding," on Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 12-1 p.m.
1929
- Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Oklahoma [story
]
2013
- Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center [story
]
1957
- Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story
]
The holiday season brings increased travel and an increased need for blood donors during this busy time of year.
Certain annual holiday traditions in the Santa Clarita Valley are treasured by residents year after year. Festival of Trees, Light Up Main Street, Henry Mayo's Home Tour League Holiday Home Tour Gala and the Santa Clarita Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" are the ones that come immediately to mind.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Saturday, Nov. 29, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Operation Gobble is the annual effort by employees of Boston Scientific who partner with the Child & Family Center to help families enjoy a holiday meal.
Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one-act comedy Theatre in a Week, "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 14 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
From Friday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 1, runners can slash the entry fee in half with 50% off race registration for the 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K on Sunday. March 1.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable- Building a Stronger Community Together, 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the James. T Ventress Clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau is seeking to raise awareness of an increasing trend in telecom fraud and financial scams.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation opened a new park in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 1.
An Indoor Holiday Marketplace will be held 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
