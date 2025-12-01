Dec. 19-21: Tea Time with Santa Claus at Teagan’s Tea Room

Teagan’s Tea Room will host a festive tea time with Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday, Dec. 19-21 at 24335 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This event is perfect for families and friends looking to create magical memories.

Here’s what to expect:

Meet Santa: Enjoy a personal meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, where you can share Christmas wishes.

Festive Treats: Indulge in a selection of holiday-themed pastries, scones and finger sandwiches.

Hot Drinks: Sip on unlimited tea, from classic blends to seasonal favorites like peppermint and chai.

Tickets are $65 per person.

What to bring:

Holiday spirit, A camera for the memorable photos with santa and favorite holiday sweater for extra cheer.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://www.teaganstearoom.com/event-details/tea-time-with-santa-claus-2025-12-19-18-00

