Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors

Join the Valley Industry Association as they welcome the 2026 Board of Directors on Dec. 19, from 11:45 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

VIA is pleased to announce that The Honorable Jason Gibbs, Councilman, city of Santa Clarita will join them for the luncheon to officiate the swearing-in and to ensure that each member takes their formal oath of office.

In addition to the installation of the new Board of Directors, VIA 2024-2025 Chairwoman, Selina Thomas will review some of the highlights of her 2-year term and Mark Shramek, VIA’s Incoming Chairman of the Board will share his vision for 2026!

The event will take place at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355

The cost for the event is $50 for VIA Members and $60 for non-members.

Reservations are Required

RSVP now at https://www.via.org/events/via-luncheon-2026-board-of-directors-installation/

The 2026 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be comprised of the following individuals representing the business community:

Mark Shramek, Vensure, Chairman of the Board

Selina Thomas, 6 Degrees HR Consulting, Immediate Past Chair

Melissa Battiato, Valencia Town Center

Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group

Tim Burkhart, Tim Burkhart Consulting

J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger, Inc.

Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health

Monica Fawcett, City of Santa Clarita

Tamiko Herron, Owen, Patterson & Owen, LLP

Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District

Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party

Courtney Mael, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Ricki Macken-Chilvers, Pleasantview Industries

Ed Masterson, Ed Masterson Life Coach

Chris Hosea, JCI Santa Clarita

Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing

Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services

Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank

Pamela Verner, Circle of Hope, Inc.

Jorge Riveros, KKAJ, CPAs

Kim Thomson, Equity Union Real Estate

Jeff Gregor, College of the Canyons

Sue Tweddell, Primerica

Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs

Mark Young, Young & Chic, LLP

