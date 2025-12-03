Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors

Join the Valley Industry Association as they welcome the 2026 Board of Directors on Dec. 19, from 11:45 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
VIA is pleased to announce that The Honorable Jason Gibbs, Councilman, city of Santa Clarita will join them for the luncheon to officiate the swearing-in and to ensure that each member takes their formal oath of office.
In addition to the installation of the new Board of Directors, VIA 2024-2025 Chairwoman, Selina Thomas will review some of the highlights of her 2-year term and Mark Shramek, VIA’s Incoming Chairman of the Board will share his vision for 2026!
The event will take place at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355
The cost for the event is $50 for VIA Members and $60 for non-members.
Reservations are Required
RSVP now at https://www.via.org/events/via-luncheon-2026-board-of-directors-installation/
The 2026 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be comprised of the following individuals representing the business community:
Mark Shramek, Vensure, Chairman of the Board
Selina Thomas, 6 Degrees HR Consulting, Immediate Past Chair
Melissa Battiato, Valencia Town Center
Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group
Tim Burkhart, Tim Burkhart Consulting
J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger, Inc.
Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health
Monica Fawcett, City of Santa Clarita
Tamiko Herron, Owen, Patterson & Owen, LLP
Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District
Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party
Courtney Mael, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Ricki Macken-Chilvers, Pleasantview Industries
Ed Masterson, Ed Masterson Life Coach
Chris Hosea, JCI Santa Clarita
Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing
Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services
Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank
Pamela Verner, Circle of Hope, Inc.
Jorge Riveros, KKAJ, CPAs
Kim Thomson, Equity Union Real Estate
Jeff Gregor, College of the Canyons
Sue Tweddell, Primerica
Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs
Mark Young, Young & Chic, LLP
