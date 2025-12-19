header image

December 18
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Dec. 19: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
fireplace 11

Santa Clarita Valley residents need to put down the yule log and refrain from all residental wood burning fires on Friday, Dec. 19.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Friday, Dec. 19, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited during the mandatory wood-burning ban. The no burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper.

Do your part to help keep our air clean by not burning wood during the mandatory wood burning ban. No burn day alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high. Smoke from wood burning can cause health problems. Particles in wood smoke, also known as fine particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems (including asthma attacks), increases in emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

Residents can help reduce the harmful health effects of wood smoke by signing up to receive e-mail alerts at www.AirAlerts.org to learn when a mandatory no burn day alert is issued.

South Coast AQMD’s no burn day alerts do not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley, or the High Desert. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted.

South Coast AQMD’s Check Before You Burn program is in effect from November through the end of February, when particulate levels are highest. Additional information is available at www.AirAlerts.org.

For 24-hour recorded information, call (866) 966-3293. An interactive map is available at www.aqmd.gov/CheckBeforeYouBurnMap.

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley.

For more information on the U.S. EPA’s AIRNow Program, visit www.airnow.gov.
LASD Custody Division Honors Inmates on the Path of Recovery and Success

LASD Custody Division Honors Inmates on the Path of Recovery and Success
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  Forensic In-Patient Step Down program’s success has led to an annual graduation that not only celebrates the participants for the progress they have made in the program but also acknowledges the department’s commitment to excellence in custody operations. 
FULL STORY...

LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases

LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $134,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety
FULL STORY...

Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers

Jan. 20-22: Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Still Needs Volunteers
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
FULL STORY...

LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah

LASD Response to Australian Terrorist Attack on Hanukkah
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement regarding the Terrorist Attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah.
FULL STORY...
Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season
Do you have a passion for swimming and a desire to make an impact in your community? The city of Santa Clarita is seeking individuals with strong customer service skills and a commitment to community engagement to join its lifeguard team.
Whitesides Announces 2025 Congressional App Challenge SCV Winners
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce), announced the winners of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 27th Congressional District: the “MathViz” team led by local Academy of the Canyons student, Gautham Korrapati.
March 1: JCI Santa Clarita Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
The Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K, set for March 1, in Santa Clarita, is more than a race, it’s a celebration of health, community and giving back. Now through Wednesday, Dec. 24, take $10 OFF race registration with promo code WINTER10 at checkout.
Jan. 9: Premiere of ‘The Fantasticks’ Presented by Theatre Extempore
Theatre Extempore will present the all time classic musical The Fantasticks, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 9-11. 15-18 at The MAIN.
West Ranch Runner Going the Distance
West Ranch High School senior Braulio Castillo (17) never did any long-distance running before high school, but what he has accomplished in that demanding discipline since taking it up is impressive. And, so far his senior year, it is phenomenal.
Jan 8: Powerlab Studio Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Powerlab Studio will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at 28110 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Dec. 21: Cookies With Santa at MB2 Entertainment
B2 Entertainment will have a Cookies With Santa event, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 2-June 26: Cougars Soccer Programs to Host ‘Friday Night Footy’
The College of the Canyons soccer programs will be hosting 'Friday Night Footy,' small-sided pick-up games, running on Friday evenings Jan. 2 through June 26 at the COC Soccer Facility.
Muro Signs with Cumberland University Softball Program
College of the Canyons sophomore pitcher Nichole Muro will continue her academic and athletic career at Cumberland University after signing with the Phoenix softball program.
Cougars Win Fourth Straight 80-72 at Napa Valley
College of the Canyons men's basketball won its fourth straight contest in an 80-72 affair at Napa Valley College on Monday afternoon, Dec. 15 as freshman Julius Washington led all scorers with 20 points.
Canyons Finishes Tourney Weekend with 60-44 Win Over Diablo Valley
Canyons women's basketball snapped a five-game losing streak with a 60-44 win over Diablo Valley College during the final day of action at the Napa Valley Storm Surge tournament on Saturday, Dec. 13.
Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President
The Newhall School District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Dec. 16 for its annual organiational meeting.
LASD Custody Division Honors Inmates on the Path of Recovery and Success
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  Forensic In-Patient Step Down program’s success has led to an annual graduation that not only celebrates the participants for the progress they have made in the program but also acknowledges the department’s commitment to excellence in custody operations. 
Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago
The study of bones from the largest collection of Neandertal remains in Northern Europe has revealed evidence of selective cannibalism targeting Neandertal females and children between 41,000 and 45,000 years ago.
State Education Dept. to Address Rising Antisemitism, Hate
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that registration is open for the second annual School Leadership to End Hate Winter Institute, co-hosted by the California Department of Education and the California Teachers Collaborative for Holocaust and Genocide Education.
LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $134,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety
CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
Southern California’s iconic Joshua trees are in bloom, and California State University, Northridge’s environmental biologists are asking the public’s help in figuring out why and what it means for the trees’ future.
DMV Finds Tesla Violated California State Law With ‘Autopilot’ Terms
The California Department of Motor Vehicles today issued its decision in the Tesla administrative case, adopting the administrative law judge’s proposed decision
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.
CSUN University Library Announces Completion of Jewish Community Archives Processing (1921–2000)
The University Library at California State University, Northridge has completed the processing and cataloging of the Los Angeles Jewish Federation Community Relations Committee (CRC) Archives, spanning from 1921 to 2000, providing researchers and the public access to one of the most comprehensive archives documenting the Jewish community’s role in combating antisemitism, fascism and discrimination in Southern California and beyond.
Chamber Opens Nominations for SCV Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards + Installation 2026 will be hosted this year at California Institute of the Arts on Friday, Feb. 13.
