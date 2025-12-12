Dec. 19: ‘Regency Blend, A Tea Making Social’ at Newhall Library

The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a “Regency Blend: a Tea Making Social,” Friday, Dec. 19, 4-5:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Step back in time and savor the charm of a Regency gathering worthy of the ton. Join a delightful social event where you’ll craft your very own signature tea blends using classic black, green and white leaves, plus an array of mix-ins. Enjoy the atmosphere with conversation cards, friendly games and good company. Don’t forget to take home a personalized tea blend and a charming steeping tool to continue the experience at home.

First come, first served while supplies last.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

