Dec. 19: ‘Regency Blend, A Tea Making Social’ at Newhall Library

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.
Come and share your wish lists and take a photo with Santa in his holiday home through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at Valencia Town Center.
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to experience the magic of the holidays at the fifth annual Barnyard Light Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Regency Blend: a Tea Making Social, Friday, Dec. 19, 4-5:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
A two-decade Christmas tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 20, when Faith Community Church welcomes hundreds of neighbors for its 20th annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
As we complete the second week of Foothill League soccer competition, trends are beginning to show, and Saugus has taken over first place in both the boys and girls leagues.
The California Department of Public Health is working with local health departments and the California Department of Food and Agriculture to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to the consumption of eggs.
College of the Canyons men's basketball played to an 83-69 road win at L.A. City College on Wednesday, Dec. 10 as the Cougars received 43 bench points to help secure the win.
1891 -
Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story
]
Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will host a holiday market, 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at 27426 Navigation Avenue, Valencia, CA 91381.
Real Way Foundation Inc. is teaming up with J.C.L. Productions’ L.A. Clave Latin Jazz Band for the Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta Holiday Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Luna Events will host a Winter Wonderland Holiday Market, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at Saugus High School.
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 will host its 2025 Holiday Boutique, a fundraiser to help children with disabilities on Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat TRE House brand Magic Mushroom gummies, chocolate bars and syrup.
On Nov. 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recovered an item which appears to be a large ceremonial brass bell.
Valencia High School’s internationally acclaimed vocal jazz ensemble, “Two N’ Four,” has been selected to perform at the 2026 Jazz Education Network International Conference in New Orleans.
This week Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) continued her “District Dialogues” series with an education roundtable, bringing together school superintendents from across the High Desert.
Rep. George Whitesides (D-CA-27) and Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-IN-6) have introduced the National Scam Prevention Coordination Act, legislation that would establish an office in the White House to oversee and coordinate the implementation of a national strategy for fraud and scam prevention.
TMU track star Jack Anderson, the recent winner of the NAIA Men's Cross Country Championship, competed in the Sharon Colyear Invitational Dec. 5-6 in Boston.
1922
- Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story
]
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California Transportation Commission approved $1.1 billion to fund new zero-emission buses, charging stations, and related infrastructure
Indie Films R Us, the newest streaming platform to enter the market, has announced a strategic partnership with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to expand meaningful distribution opportunities for independent filmmakers.
Coalition for Clean Air is issuing this urgent warning regarding unauthorized individuals who are falsely claiming to represent the CCA while canvassing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.
