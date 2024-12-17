Dec. 19: Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting

The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.
The Santa Clara River is one of the last remaining natural river systems in Southern California, and is mostly undisturbed by urban development.
This results in a wide variety of geographic ecosystems within the watershed, including creeks, rivers, farmland, mountains, forests and residential areas primarily near Santa Clarita. This watershed is the ancestral home of the Tataviam people.
Watershed Area Steering Committees are comprised of representatives from cities, agencie and community stakeholders.
The committees meet regularly to review proposed projects and develop investment plans for each watershed.
For more information visit https://safecleanwaterla.org/events/?tribe__ecp_custom_2%5B0%5D=Santa+Clara+River+WASC&utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.
Members of the Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee are:
Chair Darin Seegmiller
Santa Clarita
Municipal
Vice Chair Sandra Cattell
Sierra Club
Community
Julian Juarez
Los Angeles County Flood Control District
Agency
Ali Elhassan
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Agency
Steve Cole
Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency
Agency
Francisco Guerrero
Los Angeles Sanitation Districts
Agency
Jerrid McKenna
City of Santa Clarita Recreation & Community Services
Community
Hunt Braly
Poole & Shaffery
Community
Mary Johnson
Agua Dulce Town Council
Community
Ivan Volschenk
Evolve Business Strategies
Community
Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
Santa Clarita Valley Community Hiking Club
Community
Bruce Hamamoto
Los Angeles County
Municipal
Councilmember Laurene Weste
Santa Clarita
Municipal
Oliver Cramer
Santa Clarita
Municipal
Damon Letz
Santa Clarita
Municipal
Amanda Begley
TreePeople
Watershed Coordinator
Non-voting Member
Visit the Santa Clara River WASC page for more information.
Committee Members are expected to attend the meeting in-person. Members of the public may participate in-person or online by using the Webex meeting information provided.
Public Comment:
Phone participants and the public are encouraged to submit public comments (or a request to make a public comment) to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov. All public comments will become part of the official record.
Please complete the Comment Card Form available on the Safe, Clean Water website and email to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov by at least 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting.
Join via WebEx Webinar (members of the public)
Webinar number: 2490 158 1970
Password: scwp (7297 when dialing from a phone or video system)
https://lacountydpw.webex.com/lacountydpw/j.php?MTID=m220c583ec54c207d29ec151783d8ac7c
Join by phone:
+1-408-418-9388
+1-213-306-3065
Access code: 2490 158 1970
