Dec. 19: VIA Installation of 2024 Board of Directors

The Valley Industry Association will host the installation of the 2024 VIA board of directors on Tuesday, Dec. 19 during a luncheon ceremony at 11:45 a.m. in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355.
The event will review and close the 2023 year and formally install the 2024 VIA Board of Directors.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, of the 21st Senate District, will attend the luncheon to offer comments and updates from Sacramento.
Please bring Wilk your questions He will also officiate at the official swearing in of the new board.
In addition to the installation of our new board of directors, 2022/23 VIA Chairman, David Cantrell, of Solarverse, will share highlights of his two year term. Incoming chairperson, Selina Thomas, will share her vision for 2024.
The 2024 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be comprised of the following individuals representing the business community of the Santa Clarita Valley:
Selina Thomas, 6 Degrees HR Consulting, Chairwoman of the Board
David Cantrell, Solarverse
Nola Aronson, Advanced Audiology
Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group
Tim Burkhart, Tim Burkhart Consulting
J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger, Inc.
Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health
Tyler Pledger, City of Santa Clarita
Mike Garrison, KKAJ, CPAs
Beau Goodrick, Owen, Patterson & Owen, LLP
Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District
Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party
Kathie Martin, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Ed Masterson, Michael Elliott & Associates
Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing
Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services
Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank
Vanessa Rutherford, Circle of Hope
Kim Thomson, expRealty
Teresa Todd, Point of View Communications
Dr. Omar Torres, College of the Canyons
Sue Tweddell, Primerica
Maria Vartanian, Henry Many Newhall Hospital
Justin Veyna, Barkley Risk Management & Insurance
Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs
Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams, LLP
Reservations are Required.
Members and sponsored guests: $45
Non-members: $55
Lunch will be served.
Please reserve no later than Wednesday, Dec. 13.
To reserve your seat visit www.via.org or call (661) 294-8088.
