Dec. 19: VIA Installation of 2024 Board of Directors

The Valley Industry Association will host the installation of the 2024 VIA board of directors on Tuesday, Dec. 19 during a luncheon ceremony at 11:45 a.m. in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355.

The event will review and close the 2023 year and formally install the 2024 VIA ﻿Board of Directors.

California State Senator Scott Wilk, of the 21st Senate District, will attend the luncheon to offer comments and updates from Sacramento.

Please bring Wilk your questions He will also officiate at the official swearing in of the new board.

In addition to the installation of our new board of directors, 2022/23 VIA Chairman, David Cantrell, of Solarverse, will share highlights of his two year term. Incoming chairperson, Selina Thomas, will share her vision for 2024.

The 2024 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be comprised of the following individuals representing the business community of the Santa Clarita Valley:

Selina Thomas, 6 Degrees HR Consulting, Chairwoman of the Board

David Cantrell, Solarverse

Nola Aronson, Advanced Audiology

Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group

Tim Burkhart, Tim Burkhart Consulting

J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger, Inc.

Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health

Tyler Pledger, City of Santa Clarita

Mike Garrison, KKAJ, CPAs

Beau Goodrick, Owen, Patterson & Owen, LLP

Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District

Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party

Kathie Martin, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Ed Masterson, Michael Elliott & Associates

Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing

Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services

Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank

Vanessa Rutherford, Circle of Hope

Kim Thomson, expRealty

Teresa Todd, Point of View Communications

Dr. Omar Torres, College of the Canyons

Sue Tweddell, Primerica

Maria Vartanian, Henry Many Newhall Hospital

Justin Veyna, Barkley Risk Management & Insurance

Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs

Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams, LLP

Reservations are Required.

Members and sponsored guests: $45

Non-members: $55

Lunch will be served.

Please reserve no later than Wednesday, Dec. 13.

To reserve your seat visit www.via.org or call (661) 294-8088.

