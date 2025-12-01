Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.

At the Nov. 12, Board of Trustees meeting, the Board approved both the CEO Search & Selection Process Timeline and the composition of the CEO Search Committee, formally initiating the next phase of the search for the college’s permanent President/CEO.

Following those approvals, the Ad Hoc Committee collaborated to develop an external-facing CEO Search Website. The website is intended to support transparency, communicate the progress of the search and provide a centralized location for information related to the recruitment process.

The CEO Search Website will serve as a key communication tool throughout the search process. Key components of the website include:

Search and Selection Timeline

About the Position and Ideal Candidate

How to Apply

Board of Trustees Members’ profiles

About College of the Canyons

Important Documents

Facts and Statistics

About the Community

Contact information and links to search-related resources

The site has been reviewed by the search consultants to ensure alignment with industry standards and best practices for executive-level recruitment. It is now ready for publication pending COC Board approval.

The Special Meeting will be held in Room 301 of the Dr. Dianne Van Hook University Center, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, Ca 91355.

This in-person meeting will be live streamed. Copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81829188780.

WEBINAR ID: 818-2918-8780

Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to three minutes per subject and the total time per subject to 20 minutes.

Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

For further guidance, you may refer to BP 2345, BP 2350 and BP 2355. Board Policies are available at:

www.canyons.edu/administration/board/policies/2000boardoftrustees.php.

