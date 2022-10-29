Dec. 2: Coco Moms Inaugural Ujima Gala

To confront the problems they encounter, communities band together to solve for them. Coco Moms, Inc. plans to do just that during the inaugural Ujima Gala to be held Dec. 2 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The Ujima Gala, a celebration of community involvement, is presented by NAACP Santa Clarita and sponsored by Santa Clarita Christian Fellowship.

While the inaugural Ujima Gala will be a celebration of community involvement, during this event, we aim to launch an open dialog wherein we begin to help community members realize everyone’s interconnectedness. We are a combination of all the components in our environment, not only our unique selves. Every life has value and we are all connected; once we acknowledge this, we can begin the healing work that tackles our culture’s wounds.

If we all commit to our own healing, and address trauma at the same time, our individual recovery will contribute to the health and wellness of our communities, our descendants and the planet.

The local Santa Clarita community will benefit from Coco Moms’ efforts because we are here, we share accountability to address needs, and we are committed to the work of community wellness. The purpose of Ujima is to begin exploring a fresh paradigm for collective care right in our own community.

Our moderated panel discussion of special guests and community leaders will encompass the following areas:

— Preventing harm by promoting brave spaces in which individual health and well-being is prioritized.

— Identifying opportunities for intersectional awareness of the whole person, across racial, socio-economic, ability, and gender/sexual identities.

— Developing a socially, economically and environmentally responsible system of care through creating opportunities for communal power.

Moderator will be Barbara White, Membership and Life Membership Committee Chair of the NAACP Santa Clarita.

The list of speakers include:

Author of “Plantation Theory: The Black Professional’s Struggle Between Freedom and Security” John Graham. He is Vice President of Employer Brand, Diversity and Culture at Shaker Recruitment Marketing.

William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Dr. Cherise Moore.

Author of the book, “home coming,” Dr. Thema Bryant, 2023 president-elect of the American American Psychological Association.

DEI Strategist, change agent, researcher, consultant, Dr. LaSchanda Johnson.

Media industry veteran Jefferey Thompson.

Allocated proceeds from this event will be donated to Coco Cares. Participants in the Coco Cares program will be able to receive annual support for medical-related expenses. This program is an effort to close the racial health gap that has affected Black people’s health outcomes and access to high-quality healthcare.

The “racial health gap” refers to differences in healthcare access, healthcare quality, and health outcomes for households across races. According to a 2022 report by the National Consumer Law Center, “[Black] people often put their health at greater danger to avoid medical debt or to pay off current medical debt.”

Please note the Coco Cares Program is open to all Santa Clarita Valley Residents.

We sincerely hope you’ll join us for this unique evening of entertainment, camaraderie and enlightenment.

Sponsorship packages available, visit Ujiman Gala here.

Tickets are $100 and include dinner and beverages. Tickets can be purchased at cocomoms.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...