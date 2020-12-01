Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’

To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.

Titled “Balance Home and School in a Zooming World,” the free workshop will be hosted via Zoom.

Teaching and learning have dramatically changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. This virtual workshop will give parents the necessary tools to keep kids focused, interested, and balanced while learning from home.

Distance-learning has become the temporary new normal for teachers, students, parents, and caregivers. As a result, families are taking on much more responsibility for their kids’ learning than ever before.

Renee Marshall will leverage her background in education to support parents during this time and help them find a successful balance at home.

Parents and caregivers are greatly encouraged to tune in and learn to better support their child, or children, in their social, emotional, and academic growth during remote-learning.

To join, visit DFYinSCV.com/Parent-Engagement.

To learn more about DFY in SCV, upcoming Parent Engagement Workshops and more, visit DFYinSCV.com. For questions related to the December 2 workshop session, contact Yolanda Calderon at ycalderon@santa-clarita.com.