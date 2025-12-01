header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 1
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Oklahoma [story]
Tom Vernon
Dec. 2: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
| Monday, Dec 1, 2025
Fireplace

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 2, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited during the mandatory wood-burning ban. The no burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper.

Do your part to help keep our air clean by not burning wood during the mandatory wood burning ban. No burn day alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high. Smoke from wood burning can cause health problems. Particles in wood smoke, also known as fine particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems (including asthma attacks), increases in emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

Residents can help reduce the harmful health effects of wood smoke by signing up to receive e-mail alerts at www.AirAlerts.org to learn when a mandatory no burn day alert is issued.

South Coast AQMD’s no burn day alerts do not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley, or the High Desert. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted.

South Coast AQMD’s Check Before You Burn program is in effect from November through the end of February, when particulate levels are highest. Additional information is available at www.AirAlerts.org.

For 24-hour recorded information, call (866) 966-3293. An interactive map is available at www.aqmd.gov/CheckBeforeYouBurnMap.

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley.

For more information on the U.S. EPA’s AIRNow Program, visit www.airnow.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Dec. 2: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin

Dec. 2: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Monday, Dec 1, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 2, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 29: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin

Nov. 29: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Friday, Nov 28, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Saturday, Nov. 29, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
FULL STORY...

LASD Warns SCV Residents About Fraud, Cyber Crime, Financial Scams

LASD Warns SCV Residents About Fraud, Cyber Crime, Financial Scams
Friday, Nov 28, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau is seeking to raise awareness of an increasing trend in telecom fraud and financial scams.
FULL STORY...

County Opens New Riparian Park in Santa Clarita Valley

County Opens New Riparian Park in Santa Clarita Valley
Friday, Nov 28, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation opened a new park in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 1.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 1-5: Daytime Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic Area

Dec. 1-5: Daytime Lane Reductions on I-5 in Castaic Area
Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025
Caltrans announces daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Embark on the most festive journey of the year by joining Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Calling all creatives and pop culture lovers, there is one week left to submit to the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibit, which ends Monday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
Dec. 2: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 2, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Dec. 2: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
SCIFF Launches Internship Program in Partnership with College of the Canyons
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the launch of its new internship program in partnership with College of the Canyons, marking a major step forward in the festival’s ongoing commitment to education and the professional development of emerging filmmakers, creatives and production professionals.
SCIFF Launches Internship Program in Partnership with College of the Canyons
Dec. 6: Step Right Up to the 18th Annual Family Literacy Festival
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites families to experience the magic of the circus in a whole new way at the 18th annual Family Literacy Festival.
Dec. 6: Step Right Up to the 18th Annual Family Literacy Festival
Dec. 6: Pocock Brewing 10th Anniversary Beer Festival
Join a hop-tastic celebration at Pocock Brewing Company in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Dec. 6 for its 10th Anniversary Beer Festival.
Dec. 6: Pocock Brewing 10th Anniversary Beer Festival
Dec. 19-21: Tea Time with Santa Claus at Teagan’s Tea Room
Teagan's Tea Room will host a festive tea time with Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday, Dec. 19-21 at 24335 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 19-21: Tea Time with Santa Claus at Teagan’s Tea Room
Wednesday Trail Maintenance Volunteers
The city of Santa Clarita has an interest list for volunteers who want to help clear and maintain trails on Wednesdays at different Open Space properties within the city, including Taylor, Wildwood, Quigley and Towsley canyons, among others.
Wednesday Trail Maintenance Volunteers
Be a Volunteer Usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Are you looking for new and interesting opportunities? Are you looking to get out more and mingle with people? Do you like high-quality entertainment? Then why not be a volunteer usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center?
Be a Volunteer Usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Dec. 10: SBDC Webinar on Finding Funding
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Finding Funding," on Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 12-1 p.m.
Dec. 10: SBDC Webinar on Finding Funding
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Oklahoma [story]
Tom Vernon
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center [story]
Paul Walker
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Dec. 8: Need for Blood Donors, Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library
The holiday season brings increased travel and an increased need for blood donors during this busy time of year.
Dec. 8: Need for Blood Donors, Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library
Dec. 20-21: Santa Clarita Ballet’s Annual ‘The Nutcracker’
Certain annual holiday traditions in the Santa Clarita Valley are treasured by residents year after year. Festival of Trees, Light Up Main Street, Henry Mayo's Home Tour League Holiday Home Tour Gala and the Santa Clarita Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" are the ones that come immediately to mind.
Dec. 20-21: Santa Clarita Ballet’s Annual ‘The Nutcracker’
Nov. 29: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Saturday, Nov. 29, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Nov. 29: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Operation Gobble: Boston Scientific, Child & Family Provide Holiday Meals
Operation Gobble is the annual effort by employees of Boston Scientific who partner with the Child & Family Center to help families enjoy a holiday meal.
Operation Gobble: Boston Scientific, Child & Family Provide Holiday Meals
Dec. 12-14: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Off Book Theatre
Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one-act comedy Theatre in a Week, "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 14 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 12-14: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Off Book Theatre
Black Friday Sale: 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K
From Friday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 1, runners can slash the entry fee in half with 50% off race registration for the 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K on Sunday. March 1.
Black Friday Sale: 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K
Dec. 5: Non-Profit Council Roundtable ‘Building a Stronger Community Together’
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable- Building a Stronger Community Together, 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the James. T Ventress Clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 5: Non-Profit Council Roundtable ‘Building a Stronger Community Together’
LASD Warns SCV Residents About Fraud, Cyber Crime, Financial Scams
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau is seeking to raise awareness of an increasing trend in telecom fraud and financial scams.
LASD Warns SCV Residents About Fraud, Cyber Crime, Financial Scams
County Opens New Riparian Park in Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation opened a new park in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 1.
County Opens New Riparian Park in Santa Clarita Valley
Dec. 21: Indoor Holiday Marketplace at Hyatt Regency Valencia
An Indoor Holiday Marketplace will be held 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Dec. 21: Indoor Holiday Marketplace at Hyatt Regency Valencia
SCVNews.com