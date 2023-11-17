Dec. 2: Photos with Santa at Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken Tour will appear on stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4.
|
California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the California Department of Transportation plans to open Interstate 10 between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange by Tuesday, Nov. 21, lessening the disruption to Los Angeles commuters by three to five weeks.
|
Santa Claus is coming to Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and he's ready to strike a pose with you and your family. Spto by for a day filled with photos, fun, snacks and activities such as coloring and Stacyc e-bike rides for the kids.
|
The 28th Annual Winter Magic event invites community members to enjoy a boat parade, snow, face painting, crafts, games, music, food trucks and an appearance from Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Castaic Lake. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with the lighted boat parade beginning at sunset in the lower lagoon.
|
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health would like families to enjoy a safe and healthy Thanksgiving holiday feast by taking steps to avoid foodborne illness, commonly known as food poisoning. Raw or undercooked meats, including turkey, chicken, beef, and lamb, and food kept at unsafe temperatures can contain bacteria such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, or E. coli, that cause diarrhea and other health problems.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 113 laboratory verified new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the new L.A. County Rent Relief Program. Put forward by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, over $46 million in direct financial assistance will be provided to qualified landlords
|
Due to the probability of rain forecasted, and in an abundance of caution for the athletes competing, the CIF‐Southern Section office, in consultation with meet management, has determined the Mt. San Antonio College Rain Course will be used for the CIF‐Southern Section‐Ford Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18.
|
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center and Natural Area invites the public to "walk on the wild side" with the latest presentation of its community nature series on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
|
1969
- Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story
]
|
Bryanna Elias, a senior at Costa Mesa High School, has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play soccer at The Master's University.
|
Being an animal lover from my earliest memories, one of my favorite childhood movies was Dr. Doolittle.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team got their fourth win in a row Wednesday night, defeating the La Sierra Golden Eagles 74-46 in The MacArthur Center.
|
The College of the Canyons Cougars picked the right time to have their best team performance of the year as the Cougars battled back to capture the 3C2A Women's Golf State Championships on Tuesday at Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kira Hooper (women's volleyball) and Malik Brooks (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 6-11.
|
The holiday season is the spirit of giving.
|
The Outlets at Tejon has released its 2023 Holiday Shopping Hours.
|
The 38th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place Nov. 25, to celebrate American Indian communities of Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.
|
The TK-12th founding school of the iLEAD Tuition-Free Public Charter School Network, SCVi, in Santa Clarita Valley, invites the public to its Family Literacy Night Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at its 28060 Hasley Canyon Road campus in Castaic.
|
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 15th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
|
1941
- Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story
]
|
Every year the Los Angeles Business Journal creates their list of fastest-growing private companies based in L.A. County.
|
Honor the hero in your life this holiday season and help support Child & Family Center with their Hearts for Heroes program.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.