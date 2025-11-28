|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2026 Employment Law Update, taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 8:30 a.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center.
|
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 2, at Santa Clarita City Hall and hold two public hearings to consider an appeal of the Lyons Center Self Storage Facility Project and a use permit for auto body repair and painting.
|
College of the Canyons men's basketball fell 86-75 to Cypress College at home Friday night, Nov. 21 as the Cougars saw a four-point halftime lead slip away down the stretch.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team held off a late charge to defeat the Southern Oregon Raiders 73-69 Tuesday, Nov. 25 in the final game of the HIU Thanksgiving Classic in Fullerton.
|
1950
CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey
]
|
The California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office will "stuff a school bus" full of toys to give to children this holiday season.
|
Twirl into the magic as a retelling of the Nutcracker will be brought to life with "a Nutcracker Fantasy" Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12-13 at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
|
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to strongly recommend vaccines to protect children, noting that rigorous research of millions of people in multiple countries over decades provides high-quality evidence that vaccines are not linked to autism.
|
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy will offer a fall and winter season of fundraising adventures where you can explore the unique natural environment of the Conservancy property.
|
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Sounds of the Season” on Sunday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
|
1941
Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks
]
|
Today, my team and I set out to four different sites across the Fifth District for our 8th Annual Day of Giving.
|
Rep. George Whitesides celebrated the California Air Resources Board’s announcement that they will strengthen regulations for landfills’ methane emissions, leading to cleaner air and safer communities.
|
Celebrate the season at the City of Santa Clarita’s fifth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center powered by Valencia by FivePoint (27745 Smyth Drive).
|
Caltrans announces daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation.
|
With the support of a $1.2 million grant from the USDA's NIFA have partnered to launch “Collaborative Pathways to Food and Nutrition Careers through Culinary and Food Safety Certification.”
|
1916
A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train
]
|
One of the things I love most about the Tejon Ranch Conservancy is that there truly is something here for everyone to enjoy and appreciate.
|
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will host a special screening of the documentary "Our Water Ways: California Tribal Stories" on Saturday, Dec. 6.
|
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.
|
One of the most-followed winter high school sports in the SCV is soccer. The Santa Clarita Valley is well known for producing some top-notch soccer players and powerhouse high school teams. So get ready for Foothill League soccer.
|
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center hosted its annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 22, in partnership with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth).
|
The California Department of Public Health is highlighting the wide range of youth mental health resources and supports available to young people and their families as access to some forms of artificial intelligence companionship changes.
|
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced its return to the Santa Clarita Valley for its fifth year, Dec. 11–14.
