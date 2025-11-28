The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 2, at Santa Clarita City Hall and hold two public hearings to consider an appeal of the Lyons Center Self Storage Facility Project and a use permit for auto body repair and painting.

The project site is a vacant 26,880 square-foot tenant space in an existing commercial building in the Lyons Center, a commercial shopping center located on the northeastern corner of the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road.

The Planning Commission meets in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

See the full agenda below:

