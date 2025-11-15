Dec. 2: Registration Begins for Winter ‘Seasons’ Classes, Sports

The winter edition of the city of Santa Clarita Seasons Magazine is now available to explore online.

Looking to pick up a new hobby or join one of the city of Santa Clarita’s adult or youth sports programs?

Browse through all of the classes and activities available this season.

Among the classes offered this winter: Aquatics programs, cake decorating, learn to speak Italian, fine art programs, performing arts programs, adult softball, flag football and more.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 through the new recreation software, Kaizen.

Visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons to find classes and other programs.

