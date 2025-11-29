Dec. 20-21: Santa Clarita Ballet’s Annual ‘The Nutcracker’

Certain annual holiday traditions in the Santa Clarita Valley are treasured by residents year after year. Festival of Trees, Light Up Main Street, Henry Mayo’s Home Tour League Holiday Home Tour Gala and the Santa Clarita Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker” are the ones that come immediately to mind.

“The Nutcracker” is a magical tale of a young girl, Uncle Drosselmeyer, a nutcracker prince, dancing snowflakes, Sugar Plum Fairy and the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Tickets for the Santa Clarita Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker,” to be performed at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons, are now on sale.

Performances of the holiday classic will be held Saturday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company was founded in 1995 as a performing outlet for advanced ballet students. A partnership with the Santa Clarita Ballet Academy gives students an opportunity to perform with professional guest artists and provides the community with quality, semi-professional ballet theater.

Since 2004, the Company has made its home at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, providing the community with up to eight performances a year with a June production and annual student outreach and public performances of The Nutcracker in December.

the Santa Clarita Ballet Company’s Executive Director is Corinne Glover and the Artistic Director is Carol Guidry.

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

To purchas tickets to “The Nutcracker” visit www.santaclaritaballet.net.

Or call: (661) 362-5304.

