Dec. 20: Faith Community Church Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Festividad for Christ’

A two-decade Christmas tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 20, when Faith Community Church welcomes hundreds of neighbors for its 20th annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.

“Hosting our 20th annual Festividad is truly a blessing for our church and our neighborhood,” Senior Pastor Steve Jackson said. “It has been our joy to serve our neighbors year after year, and we look forward to again welcoming everyone to our campus and celebrating two decades of Christ-centered service and community spirit.”

“Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing also will be given away to those in need. A petting zoo with goats, sheep, a pig, alpaca and other animals will offer children a chance to interact with animals.

at the church campus on Meadowridge Drive, just south of Newhall Avenue.

“Festividad” is organized and hosted by the church’s members, with more than 100 families purchasing gifts, donating clothing and staffing and organizing the event.

“Festividad for Christ” Community Christmas Celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, at Faith Community Church, 24620 Meadowridge Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

For more information, please call the church at (661) 259-1741.

