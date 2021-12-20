Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 20, 2021

By Michele Buttelman

Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi has created an escape room experience to raise awareness about climate change.
The event, “Tactically Framed,” will be held noon-2 p.m. Wednesday and 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22-23 at Global Prep Academy, 23310 Cinema Drive, Unit 105, Valencia, 91355. Admission is $5 per person.

Celi created the escape room experience as part of her studies at Global Prep Academy, a program to assist students with college and future workforce preparation.

“Disinformation is the most dangerous virus yet, infecting our global community. Our tragic fate leaves us in a melting-hot dystopia, unless we learn to escape. In an effort to not only save us from this infodemic but also to fill my generation’s vacuum of leadership, I am directing more than 50 students in creating a cross-disciplinary escape room focused on the misinformation surrounding climate change,” Celi said.

Reservations, for groups from two to eight people, are required at www.tacticallyframed.com.

