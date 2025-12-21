Dec. 22-24: Overnight Lane Reductions, I-405, Sepulveda Pass

Caltrans announces overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.

The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning through Wednesday, Dec. 24. Those traveling along the following routes will experience intermittent closures as follows:

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 22 to Wednesday, Dec. 24

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive.

Up to one lane of northbound I-405 between Sepulveda Boulevard and Victory Boulevard.

Up to two lanes of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

Burbank Boulevard on-ramps to northbound and southbound I-405.

U.S. 101 connectors to northbound and southbound I-405

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates, the number of closures and other details. Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Please visit Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

For more information visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-405-repave-project.

Like this: Like Loading...