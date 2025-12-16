Dec. 22: SBDC Webinar on Ecommerce

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, “Ecommerce 2026 Trends: The New Rules of Winning Online,” on Monday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ecommerce is entering a new era, driven by AI, changing consumer behavior, and emerging sales channels that are reshaping how brands grow. In this session, you’ll get a clear look at the most important trends coming in 2026 and what they mean for your business. We’ll break down the new rules for reaching customers, standing out in AI-driven search, and building a brand that thrives in the next wave of online commerce. You’ll leave with practical strategies you can start applying right away.

Instructor: Ramin Ramhormozi

Register at Register.

Like this: Like Loading...