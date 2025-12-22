header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 22
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Dec. 24-28: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
| Monday, Dec 22, 2025

Holiday enforcement periodThe California Highway Patrol encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding this holiday season. The CHP will launch a Holiday Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.

During last year’s 30-hour holiday enforcement effort for Christmas, CHP officers arrested over 300 impaired drivers in just 30 hours, issued 2,251 speeding tickets, including 132 to motorists going over 100 mph. Tragically, during that same time period, at least 17 people lost their lives in crashes across the state.

“Every instance of speeding or reckless driving carries the potential for life-changing consequences. Our officers see the destruction these choices can cause, and we urge every driver to slow down, stay alert and make decisions that protect themselves and others. No destination is worth risking a life,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

Removing dangerous drivers from California’s roads remains a top priority for the CHP. To support this goal, the CHP and the Department of Motor Vehicles recently launched Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets, or FAST, a pilot program that speeds up the process of removing drivers who exceed 100 mph from the roads. FAST automatically sends these citations to the DMV’s Driver Safety Branch, which can suspend or revoke a license. The CHP has also deployed 100 low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles that have issued nearly 33,000 speed-related citations since May.

These steps, along with the upcoming Christmas HEP, send a clear message to drivers: slow down or face being stopped. Every decision behind the wheel matters, and obeying the speed limit can make the difference between arriving safely or not at all.

Additionally, winter weather can present significant challenges for motorists, particularly as storms impact roadways across the state. Rain, snow and debris can quickly change driving conditions, reducing visibility and traction and increasing the risk of collisions.

To help everyone get home safely for the holidays, the CHP urges drivers to slow down, allow extra following distance and remain alert for hazards such as standing water, rockslides, mud or icy pavement.

Before traveling, check the weather and road conditions, ensure vehicles are properly equipped and adjust driving behavior accordingly. Patience and preparedness are critical, as arriving safely is always more important than arriving on time.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Dec. 24-28: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period

Dec. 24-28: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
Monday, Dec 22, 2025
The California Highway Patrol encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding this holiday season. The CHP will launch a Holiday Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 22-24: Overnight Lane Reductions, I-405, Sepulveda Pass

Dec. 22-24: Overnight Lane Reductions, I-405, Sepulveda Pass
Sunday, Dec 21, 2025
FULL STORY...

Dec. 22: Burn Ban Day for SCV, Rains Start Dec. 23

Dec. 22: Burn Ban Day for SCV, Rains Start Dec. 23
Sunday, Dec 21, 2025
The weather might not be "frightful" yet, but Santa Clarita Valley residents may experience a soggy and cold Christmas Day this year. Rain is expected in the SCV beginning Tuesday, Dec. 23 in the evening and continuing into Friday, Dec. 26
FULL STORY...

Dec. 20: No Burn Day Alert Continues for SCV, South Coast Air Basin

Dec. 20: No Burn Day Alert Continues for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Friday, Dec 19, 2025
FULL STORY...

Dec. 19: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin

Dec. 19: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
Santa Clarita Valley residents need to put down the yule log and refrain from all residental wood burning fires on Friday, Dec. 19.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 24-28: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
The California Highway Patrol encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding this holiday season. The CHP will launch a Holiday Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.
Dec. 24-28: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and restore the tread from the existing lower Gates and Twister trails 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 27.
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
Join InfluenceHER's "Redefining Happiness, a Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman," 4-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 16 at the Venue Valencia.
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
Santa Clarita Public Library Holiday Hours
The Santa Clarita Public Library system has announced that all library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.
Santa Clarita Public Library Holiday Hours
SCV Water Announces 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Students pursuing an undergraduate degree in water resource-related fields are invited to apply for the 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship, offered by the Association of California Water Agencies in partnership with SCV Water. Applications are now being accepted through March 1, 2026.
SCV Water Announces 2026/27 ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Chloe Auble scored a career-high 40 points and Allie Miller came a rebound away from her first career triple-double as The Master's University Women's Basketball team defeated the Bethesda Lion Angels 125-24 in the MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Federal Court Orders Vallarta to Comply with EEOC Subpoenas
Vallarta Food Enterprises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has been ordered by a federal court to comply with subpoenas relating to charges of employment discrimination.
Federal Court Orders Vallarta to Comply with EEOC Subpoenas
Dec. 26-Jan. 10: Recycle Trees, Wreaths at City Drop-Off Locations
Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle real holiday trees this season.
Dec. 26-Jan. 10: Recycle Trees, Wreaths at City Drop-Off Locations
NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 70th Anniversary
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and is celebrating the program’s 70th anniversary.
NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 70th Anniversary
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Dec. 22: Burn Ban Day for SCV, Rains Start Dec. 23
The weather might not be "frightful" yet, but Santa Clarita Valley residents may experience a soggy and cold Christmas Day this year. Rain is expected in the SCV beginning Tuesday, Dec. 23 in the evening and continuing into Friday, Dec. 26
Dec. 22: Burn Ban Day for SCV, Rains Start Dec. 23
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Watson Elected SUSD Board of Trustees President
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees elected Matthew Watson as 2026 board president at the Tuesday, Dec. 16 organizational meeting.
Watson Elected SUSD Board of Trustees President
Phillips Examines Evolving Relationship with Technology in Exhibit
Los Angeles–based painter Jasimen Phillips is a featured artist in the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibition, currently on view at the Newhall Community Center through March 25, 2026.
Phillips Examines Evolving Relationship with Technology in Exhibit
Gibbon Center Needs Donations to Meet $15K Match
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is requesting donations, including memberships and gibbon adoption sponsorships to reach a matching goal of $15,000.
Gibbon Center Needs Donations to Meet $15K Match
COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees failed to complete its annual organizational vote to elect a new board president during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
COC Board Fails to Elect New President in Deadlocked Vote
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
There's no better way to celebrate the season than with toys, treats, and rollercoasters. My annual Foster Youth Holiday Party is one of the most special traditions we do each year
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
CTG ‘A Christmas Story’ Adds Shows, Dec. 21-22, Due to Demand
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of "A Christmas Story," adds shows due to high ticket demand. Shows have been added on Sunday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 22.
CTG ‘A Christmas Story’ Adds Shows, Dec. 21-22, Due to Demand
City Presents ‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” on view at the Newhall Community Center now through March 25, 2026.
City Presents ‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
This week’s Foothill League matches resulted in the Saugus boys getting a firmer grip on first place, and the Saugus girls slipping into second place. Meanwhile, holiday tournaments are bringing both wins and losses from non-league teams, with more on the way.
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
SCVNews.com