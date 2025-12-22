Dec. 26-Jan. 10: Recycle Trees, Wreaths at City Drop-Off Locations

Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle real holiday trees this season.

The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pick-up services.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 26 and lasting through Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to drop off Christmas trees at any of the following locations:

Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Canyon Country Community Center – 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Live wreaths and garlands may also be dropped off at the above locations or placed inside green organics carts for pick-up on scheduled service days. Before disposing of any of these items, please remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands. Flocked, painted and fireproofed trees will be accepted, but will not be recycled. Artificial trees should be disposed of through a bulky item collection request or dropped off at the Burrtec Waste Industries facility 26000 Springbrook Ave., Suite 202, Saugus, CA 91350.

Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day starting Friday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, and multi-family property residents can place trees adjacent to bins within their complex. As in previous years, trees taller than six feet should be cut in half, if possible and placed in green organics containers. Trees left curbside outside of a green organics container will be collected, but service may be delayed based on availability.

Recycling holiday trees keeps them out of landfills and benefits the environment by being repurposed into soil, compost or mulch. Help the city of Santa Clarita recycle right this holiday season by giving your holiday trees, wreaths and garland a second life.

For questions regarding the Holiday Tree Recycling Program, please contact Burrtec Waste Industries at (661) 222-2249 or email the city of Santa Clarita at Environment@SantaClarita.gov.

