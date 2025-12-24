Dec. 27: Holiday Spice Salsa Edition at Canyon Country Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to heat up the holiday season at the Holiday Spice Salsa Edition on Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita, CA 91351. This free event is open to adults ages 18 and older and offers an evening of music, dancing and holiday cheer.

The celebration kicks off with a must-see performance by the city’s salsa dance group, followed by a salsa lesson from 6-7 p.m. No experience is required, making it the perfect opportunity for beginners and seasoned dancers alike. From 7-9 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy social dancing and celebrate the holidays on the dance floor.

Holiday attire is encouraged, adding to the festive atmosphere and fun. No registration is required and admission is free.

The Holiday Spice Salsa Edition is designed to bring the community together through music, movement and cultural celebration. Whether you are looking to learn something new or simply enjoy a lively evening with friends, this event offers a joyful way to celebrate the season.

For more information, please contact the Canyon Country Community Center at (661) 290-2266.

Like this: Like Loading...