Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday

Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and restore the tread from the existing lower Gates and Twister trails 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 27.

Tools will be provided.

Ages: 15 years and up. Volunteers 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent who is also registered to volunteer.

Location: Meet up at Pine Street Trailhead at the south end of Pine Street in Newhall. Upon arrival look for the SCV Trail Users tent.

For safety at this outdoor activity, wear closed-toe work shoes, pants and long sleeve shirt that you don’t mind getting dirty, work gloves, hat and sunscreen. Dressing in layers is best.

Bring drinking water and snacks.

Tools will be provided to those who need them.

Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://santaclaritavolunteers.com/

Like this: Like Loading...