1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
Dec. 3-4: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
| Friday, Nov 11, 2022
placerita holiday craft fair

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321. The nature center is located one-and-half miles east of Highway 14.

Create and decorate your own holiday wreaths, centerpieces and ornaments from a large selection of fresh cut greenery, pine cones and other beautiful natural treasures.

In addition, the gift shop will be open with many holiday items for sale.

A children’s craft center will also be available.

Note: Peanut butter is used in the construction of some craft items.

For more information visit placerita.org or call (661) 259-7721.

nature center craft fair
