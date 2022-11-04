header image

November 3
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Dec. 3: Hart Park Barnyard Lights Tour
| Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
Hart Barnyard Lights Tour

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Barnyard Lights Tour at William S. Hart Regional Park Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Get ready and excited to enjoy a photo with Santa, barnyard tours, feeding animals, Friends of Hart Park gift shop and giveaways.

Hart Barnyard is located at 24151 Newhall Avenue in Newhall.

Note: Dates and times are subject to change.

For more information, contact Hart Park’s office at (661) 259-1750.
Thursday COVID Roundup: No Additional SCV Deaths; 45 New SCV Cases

Thursday COVID Roundup: No Additional SCV Deaths; 45 New SCV Cases
Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 45 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 1,332 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape

New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study

UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Nov. 1 the selection of the University of California, Los Angeles to conduct the Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study.
FULL STORY...
SCVEDC Offers Webpage for Recruiting Companies
Looking to attract new talent to your business in the Santa Clarita Valley? Trying to incentivize that perfect candidate to move here?
SCVEDC Offers Webpage for Recruiting Companies
Unity of Community to Highlight Mental Health, Inclusivity, Remembrance
Unity of Community will be held Friday, beginning at 3 p.m. with a memorial walk from Saugus High School to the obelisks at Central Park.
Unity of Community to Highlight Mental Health, Inclusivity, Remembrance
Castaic Union Secures Transportation Contract
At a special governing board meeting Wednesday evening, the Castaic Union School District Governing Board approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
Castaic Union Secures Transportation Contract
SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced
Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work
SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced
SCV Boys & Girls Club Hosting Wine Pairing Fundraiser
One Night in November, a wine pairing event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Hosting Wine Pairing Fundraiser
Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’
Nov. 5-13: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Autumn Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
Nov. 5-13: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Autumn Bag Sale
City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2022
It is one of the most popular annual traditions here in Santa Clarita.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2022
Thursday COVID Roundup: No Additional SCV Deaths; 45 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 45 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 1,332 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: No Additional SCV Deaths; 45 New SCV Cases
Red Cross Reminding Community to Turn Back Clocks, Test Smoke Alarms
As daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires.
Red Cross Reminding Community to Turn Back Clocks, Test Smoke Alarms
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Continues To Rise Over Last Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no additional deaths and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of six new deaths and 1,392 new cases countywide.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Continues To Rise Over Last Week
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System
Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County. 
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.
CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos
College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors
On the eve of the Big West Men’s Soccer Championships getting underway, CSUN’s David Diaz was named The Big West Men’s Soccer Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian.
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
