Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day

Hockey season is back, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to Santa Clarita Kings Day!

Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting city.sc/Kings. With each ticket purchase, participants will receive a Santa Clarita Kings Day rally towel.

Ticket prices range from $37 for seats in the 300 Level to $97 in the 100 Level. A limited amount of tickets will be available in various seating tiers, and tickets will be grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, is proud to partner with the Los Angeles Kings for the operations of the facility. The Cube offers three rinks for ice skating, hockey, figure skating and much more.

For more information on Santa Clarita Kings Day, please contact Ashley Gurrola at (661) 255-4322.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...