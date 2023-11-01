Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting city.sc/Kings.

Santa Clarita Kings Day, sponsored by Henry Rodriguez, State Farm, offers residents a chance to enjoy a night in Los Angeles and cheer on their favorite hockey team. Ticket prices range from $47 for seats in the 300 Level to $110 in the 100 Level. A limited amount of tickets will be available in various seating tiers, and tickets will be grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

With each ticket purchase, participants will receive a Santa Clarita Kings Day rally towel to commemorate the event. These can be picked up on Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at The Cube (27745 Smyth Drive) and brought to the game on Sunday. While you’re picking up your towel, be sure to stay for the festive annual Tree Lighting Ceremony taking place at 7 p.m. on The Pond.

For more information on Santa Clarita Kings Day, please contact Ashley Gurrola at (661) 255-4345.

