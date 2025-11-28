Dec. 3: SCV Chamber Hosts Employment Law Update

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2026 Employment Law Update, taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 8:30 a.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center.

Returning to lead this program is Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, who will share key updates and insights every California employer needs to know before 2026 changes take effect.

“In today’s fast-changing business environment, compliance isn’t just about avoiding penalties, it’s about creating workplaces that are prepared to thrive,’ said Di Thompson, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This annual program equips our businesses with the practical tools and knowledge they need to confidently step into the new year.”

California’s regulatory landscape is constantly evolving, creating unique challenges for employers. This 90-minute session will equip businesses of all sizes with the essential knowledge to stay compliant and make informed decisions.

“I’m proud to once again partner with the SCV Chamber to deliver this update, which has become a trusted resource for so many employers in our community,” said Brian Koegle, Managing Partner at Koegle Law Group. “This year’s session will focus not only on compliance, but also on strategies to help employers anticipate challenges and make smart, proactive decisions.”

Koegle will address significant topics, including:

Wage and hour update

Status of “rounding time” for employees

Updated leaves of absence requirements, policies and best practices

Review of recent court decisions impacting California employers

Roundtable discussion of “hot topic” issues faced by California employers

“Staying ahead of these changes is vital for our members and the entire Santa Clarita Valley business community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This program is more than just a legal update, it’s an opportunity for employers to ask questions, learn from one another, and leave better prepared for the year ahead.”

Tickets are available at www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab. For questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

