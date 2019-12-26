Dec. 31: Fillmore & Western Railway’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train

Celebrate the new year onboard an adults only party train filled with food and colorful characters on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

What better way to ring in 2020 than with a magical evening journey on a vintage passenger train?

During the trip, enjoy an elegant dinner prepared and served onboard while character actors entertain you as famous “Hollywood personalities”.

After dinner, dance in the social car and party ’til the new year arrives. A Midnight Champagne Toast, complete with party favors highlight the evening. After the clock strikes 2020, return to Fillmore with an evening full of memories.

Event details:

New Year’s Eve Dinner Train

364 Main St, Fillmore, 93015.

Rates: Adult (Ages 21+) – $110

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Duration: 4 hours

For more information, call (805) 524-2546 or visit http://fwry.com/index.html.