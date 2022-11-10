Dec. 4: Deadline for 2023 Sidewalk Poetry Project Entry

How do you know that you are home? How does it taste, smell, sound, look or feel to you? Share your vision of home by submitting a short poem, and your work could be featured in the City of Santa Clarita’s Sidewalk Poetry project.

The city is now accepting entries for the 2023 Sidewalk Poetry project, which invites residents and those with ties to Santa Clarita to submit an original poem for consideration to be stamped into sidewalks throughout the city.

Poets of all ages and experience levels are welcome to submit a poem for consideration. Poems must be submitted online at SantaClaritaArts.com by Sunday, Dec. 4.

Entries must be original work with a maximum of five lines, including title, 32 characters per line, including spaces and 160 characters overall, including spaces. Poems submitted in a language other than English must be accompanied by an English translation.

This year’s theme is “The Senses of Home,” focusing on the sights, sounds, smells and more that comprise a person’s home in the community. Authors retain the copyright of the submitted poem; by entering, entrants consent to the publication of their poem by the city.

Submitted poems will be juried by a selection committee based on originality, creativity and artistic quality. Poets selected for inclusion in the Sidewalk Poetry project will receive a $150 stipend, have the opportunity to meet and discuss their work with a professor of poetry and will be honored in a special dedication ceremony in Fall 2023.

For more information on the project, please visit the Santa Clarita Arts website or contact Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...