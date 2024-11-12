header image

1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
| Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024

Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.

This one-night-only event takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at Los Angeles Mission College, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar, CA 91342.

Winter Holidays of the World features soloists, choristers and ensemble from Mission Opera, CSUN, LAMC and Santa Clarita UMC Chancel Voices, presenting music celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, Russian New Year, Yalda Night and more.

The concert begins with the less commonly celebrated holidays in the United States, with educational components that give a short background and information about each holiday and the culture that represents it.

Attendees will hear a wide-variety of new music in various languages (Russian, Hebrew, Spanish, German), as well as many classic favorites in English, including a Christmas Carol singalong.

The concert will conclude with a candlelight vigil and the singing of “Silent Night” in a variety of languages. This event is educational and intended for all people, including those that know nothing about opera.

The entire performance will last two hours, which includes a 15-minute intermission.

This event is free and open to the public and tickets are not required for entry, but registration is encouraged.

A freewill love offering will be taken during the concert for those wishing to donate.

Please bring cash or check for ease, though credit/debit cards can be accepted.

Register at: https://our.show/winterholidays

Winter Holidays 2024 (1)
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help

Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.
FULL STORY...

JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event

JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser

Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
Golden Years Dog Sanctuary welcomes all to its Sit or Stroll open house, adoption event and fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12682 Kagel Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon

Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
Placerita Canyon Natural Area will host the Mojave Desert Burrowers and Survival event Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 17.
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
They made it hard on themselves, but The Master's University's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in the final match of the season to win the GSAC Women's Volleyball regular season championship on Friday, Nov. 8.
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Speeding and aggressive driving are ongoing challenges on California roadways.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes.
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
The Small Business Development Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to "Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator."
Canyons Cross Country Sending Both Teams to State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons is sending both its cross country teams to the state championship meet for a second straight season after the Cougars posted a pair of successful runs at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Chaffey College on Friday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser
Golden Years Dog Sanctuary welcomes all to its Sit or Stroll open house, adoption event and fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12682 Kagel Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.
Nov. 14: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia. A closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.
Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Golden Valley Moves On, Valencia, Hart Fall
Heading into their games on Friday, Nov. 8, three Foothill League football teams had hopes for deep playoff runs. Valencia and Hart had their hopes dashed, but Golden Valley won, and will play on.
Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon
Placerita Canyon Natural Area will host the Mojave Desert Burrowers and Survival event Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival
The Future Farmers of America will host a Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival in Frazier Park one weekend only on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.
Nov. 28: COC Invites Runners to Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 16th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Nov. 13: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
Nov. 16: Old Town Newhall Will Light Up Main Street
Step onto Main Street in Old Town Newhall and be transported to the ultimate Winter Wonderland, complete with real snow, a chance to meet Santa and of course, tens of thousands of dazzling lights to create the perfect kickoff to the holiday season. The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the community to Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4-8 p.m.
Vasquez Rock Natural Area Celebrates New Signage Program
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation debuted its first new signage and mapping project at the 945-acre Vasquez Rocks Natural Area on Saturday, Nov 9.
Kathryn Barger | Oath of Office
This week, I took my Oath of Office for my third and final term as Fifth District Supervisor.
