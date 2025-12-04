Dec. 5-11: ‘Fatherless No More’ Begins Oscar Campaign at Laemmle

“Fatherless No More” is a new faith-based documentary that has been officially accepted for an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run at the Laemmle Theater in Old Town Newhall.

Executive produced by Grammy-winner CeCe Winans and NBA guard Cole Anthony, “Fatherless No More” tells a story of a former Super Bowl Champion turned Orlando pastor who follows a divine calling to live in an RV on Rikers Island, risking everything to bring hope, healing and redemption to one of America’s most notorious jails.

The Santa Clarita Valley community is invited to attend one the filn’s screenings during its Oscar-qualifying run at Laemmle Theater in Newhall, Dec. 5-11.

Laemmle Newhall

22500 Lyons Ave.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Tickets: www.laemmle.com/film/fatherless-no-more#get-tickets.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/bonH3ux5pnU.

