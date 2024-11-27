Dec. 5: A Night of Narrative, Holiday Story Songs

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising people to avoid consuming raw milk the has been voluntarily recalled by Raw Farm, LLC due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a sample of milk sold in retail stores in Los Angeles County.
|
Princess Cruises, famously known as “The Love Boat,” celebrated the highly anticipated arrival of Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral today, marking the launch of a new season of Caribbean cruises from this convenient Central Florida homeport.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for several positions serving on multiple commissions.
|
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field pet licensing efforts in the unincorporated area of Castaic beginning on Jan. 2, 2025.
|
Miriam Udel, associate professor of German studies, and London Evans, director of the Tam Institute of Jewish Studies at Emory University, will discuss how to “build good kids” on Monday, Dec. 2, as part of the 12th annual Maurice Amado Foundation Lecture in Jewish Ethics.
|
Get ready for a sweet day of fun at the 17th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|
Music can transform lives, help people deal with stress and overcome trauma. At its most basic level, it can temporarily transport a listener from the mundane circumstances of their lives to a world filled with joy and beauty.
|
Senator Scott Wilk presented a $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Excelsior Charter Schools to fund a new lending closet at the School of Business and Innovation, which will provide essential clothing, hygiene products, and supplies for foster and homeless youth.
|
Robert Morgan Fisher will present A Night of Narrative: Holiday Story Songs on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 8-10 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Newhall.
|
Registration is still open for the next session of Nest Healing Art Studio, to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 at ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Session runs from 2-3 p.m.
|
Residential customers in Santa Clarita can properly dispose of their unwanted mattresses and box springs at no additional cost. These items, not to exceed two pieces per visit per day, may be dropped off at the Burrtec facility located at 26000 Springbrook Road, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|
1941
- Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to supporting a motion to evaluate the feasibility of instituting a new department to spearhead the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness.
|
The California Institute of the Arts boasts two artists with CalArts connections earning spots on the Recording Academy list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
|
The Performing Arts Center will host America's Got Talent top 12 finalist comedian Don McMillan's show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists to be extra cautious as a record number of Southern California residents are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
|
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites all to a Ugly Sweater themed Square Dance, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-5 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA.
|
The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid consuming voluntarily recalled raw milk due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a retail sample. Many retailers in Los Angeles may have sold recalled raw milk that may be contaminated with H5 bird flu virus.
|
In a three-set sweep, The Master's University women's volleyball team advanced out of the opening round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Tournament over the Benedictine (KS) Ravens Saturday night, Nov. 23 in The MacArthur Center.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in marking the 36th annual World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.
|
Deputies and investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are currently investigating a series of burglaries reported in the Stevenson Ranch community over the span of one week.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita for the Fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint | Valencia, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
|
As official Neighborhood Champions for the 6th year, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of the holiday season by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday, an annual event founded by American Express, now celebrating its 15th anniversary. This year, the event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30 (all day).
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.