Dec. 5: Non-Profit Council Roundtable ‘Building a Stronger Community Together’

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable- Building a Stronger Community Together, 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the James. T Ventress Clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Join this special Non-Profit Council Roundtable, a gathering of local nonprofit leaders dedicated to collaboration, innovation and community impact. This engaging session will feature an open discussion where organizations share missions, goals for 2026 and explore opportunities for partnership to strengthen support for the Santa Clarita Valley community.

This gathering will identify shared priorities, discover new ways to align efforts and inspire collective action that enhances the lives of those we serve.

James T. Ventress Clubhouse, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is located at 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

