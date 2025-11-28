Dec. 5: Non-Profit Council Roundtable ‘Building a Stronger Community Together’

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain annual holiday traditions in the Santa Clarita Valley are treasured by residents year after year. Festival of Trees, Light Up Main Street, Henry Mayo's Home Tour League Holiday Home Tour Gala and the Santa Clarita Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" are the ones that come immediately to mind.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Saturday, Nov. 29, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
|
Operation Gobble is the annual effort by employees of Boston Scientific who partner with the Child & Family Center to help families enjoy a holiday meal.
|
Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one-act comedy Theatre in a Week, "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 14 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
From Friday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 1, runners can slash the entry fee in half with 50% off race registration for the 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K on Sunday. March 1.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable- Building a Stronger Community Together, 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the James. T Ventress Clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau is seeking to raise awareness of an increasing trend in telecom fraud and financial scams.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation opened a new park in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 1.
|
An Indoor Holiday Marketplace will be held 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2026 Employment Law Update, taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 8:30 a.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center.
|
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 2, at Santa Clarita City Hall and hold two public hearings to consider an appeal of the Lyons Center Self Storage Facility Project and a use permit for auto body repair and painting.
|
College of the Canyons men's basketball fell 86-75 to Cypress College at home Friday night, Nov. 21 as the Cougars saw a four-point halftime lead slip away down the stretch.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team held off a late charge to defeat the Southern Oregon Raiders 73-69 Tuesday, Nov. 25 in the final game of the HIU Thanksgiving Classic in Fullerton.
|
1950
- CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link
]
|
The California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office will "stuff a school bus" full of toys to give to children this holiday season.
|
Twirl into the magic as a retelling of the Nutcracker will be brought to life with "a Nutcracker Fantasy" Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12-13 at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
|
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to strongly recommend vaccines to protect children, noting that rigorous research of millions of people in multiple countries over decades provides high-quality evidence that vaccines are not linked to autism.
|
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy will offer a fall and winter season of fundraising adventures where you can explore the unique natural environment of the Conservancy property.
|
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Sounds of the Season” on Sunday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
|
1941
- Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story
]
|
Today, my team and I set out to four different sites across the Fifth District for our 8th Annual Day of Giving.
|
Rep. George Whitesides celebrated the California Air Resources Board’s announcement that they will strengthen regulations for landfills’ methane emissions, leading to cleaner air and safer communities.
|
Celebrate the season at the City of Santa Clarita’s fifth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center powered by Valencia by FivePoint (27745 Smyth Drive).
|
Caltrans announces daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) near Castaic for pavement rehabilitation.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.