Dec. 5: The Cube Kicks off the Holidays With Its Fifth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Celebrate the season at the City of Santa Clarita’s fifth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center powered by Valencia by FivePoint (27745 Smyth Drive).

Members of the Santa Clarita City Council will lead the official countdown as they illuminate the majestic Christmas tree located on The Pond.

This year’s festivities will include performances by local ice skaters showcased in the upcoming Holiday Skate Show, A Nutcracker Fantasy. Following the ceremony, guests may take part in a public skating session and capture photos with the Kings Crew, LA Kings mascot Bailey and Sammy Clarita. Younger attendees can also experience a real snow sled hill set up next to the Christmas tree. Sleds will be available on site.

Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy hot chocolate, snacks and holiday-inspired drinks from Top Shelf Bar and Grill on the second floor. Community members are also invited to stay for the West Ranch Junior Varsity Hockey Team game at 8:15 p.m. on the NHL Rink. Attendees may bring teddy bears or stuffed toys for the teddy bear toss following the team’s first goal. All items collected will be donated to The Rise Foundation.

For any questions regarding the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube, please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.

Like this: Like Loading...