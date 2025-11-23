Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour

A beloved holiday tradition continues in Castaic, the annual Castaic Santa Float Tour has been long sponsored by the Castaic Lions Club. This year the Santa Float will make its rounds throughout the Castaic community Dec. 6-14.

Operators of the Santa Float said it is now in need to continue its nearly 40-year tradition.

Over the last few years, the Castaic Lions Club has lost some of its main fundraising events. A few years ago, the Castaic community “turned out huge” in helping raise support for the annual Castaic Santa Float and organizers are hoping community members find it in their hearts to help raise money for at least the next two Christmases.

A GoFundMe has been launched to “Help Keep Castaic’s Santa Float Afloat.”

The effort by Louie Diaz, Santa Float Chair for 11 years, will see the funds raised used toward buying gasoline, candy canes and other upkeep expenses (i.e. replacement Christmas lights, touch-up paint, dry cleaning for Santa’s suit, etc).

“We also hope to buy a green energy electrical battery pack to power the float, which, in the long run, will help us cut back on gas costs and noise,” said Diaz, in his GoFundMe appeal. “We remain so grateful to our Castaic community and our volunteers and sponsors who take the float out for nine nights every December for the last 40 years, and we hope to keep showing up for another 40.”

The Santa Float was an idea brought to life in Castaic by Jeff Preach. Preach had enjoyed a similar community Santa Float while living in Manhattan Beach. When he moved to the Santa Clarita Valley, he brought the idea with him.

This year’s schedule will see the float visit Double C Rand/Hidden Lake, North Lake/Stonegate, Violin Apt./RV Park/Lake Hills/Lakeview/Meadowood, Bravo/ Encore/Marigold/Country Village, Hillcrest Park North, Hillcrest Park South, North Bluffs/Hasley Hills East, Hasley Canyon/Hasley Hills West and Live Oak.

Hours are approximately 5:15-9 p.m. each night.

At each stop, the float will accept donations of canned food and used eyeglasses.

Donations to help keep the Castaic Santa Float running can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/help-keep-castaics-santa-float-afloat?attribution_id=sl:7716fc6d-ed56-40b7-8ab2-8d1bdaba1364&utm_campaign=natman_sharesheet_dash&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link.

