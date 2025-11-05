Dec. 6-7: Annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair

|
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
|
As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with 47.9 percent of the votes counted statewide, the California Secretary of State reports that Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with 4,504,114 "yes," a total of 64.7% approving the measure and 2,454,684 "no" votes, or 35.3% voting against the measure.
|
Students from SCVi Charter School will launch into the future as they present their first semester of aerospace learning at the TK-7 Aerospace Learning Showcase on Friday, Nov. 14, at the school campus from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6-7.
|
On Saturday, Nov. 1, the College of the Canyons Paralegal Studies Department marked its 20th anniversary with a special celebration held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
|
Sanata Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to learn about upcoming construction activities along the I-5 freeway.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, in open session at 7 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau has reported a second death in the Halloween night shooting that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall.
|
In honor of Operation Green Light for Veterans, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is joining hundreds of counties across the nation in lighting government buildings green from Nov. 4-11.
|
Last week, the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment's petition filed against the approval of the Trails at Lyons Ranch for review.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar series, "Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series" on Wednesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 12-1 p.m. each day.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 3 to Saturday, Nov. 8.
|
A community nature education event, Chasing Birds, Bears and Nature in Alaska, will be presented by docent and naturalist Nikki Dail at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
|
Parker Tuttle had 24 points and hit 11 free throws as TMU men's basketball took down Mission University 90-76 in the final game of The MacArthur Trust Classic Saturday, Nov. 1 in The MacArthur Center.
|
1849
- William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story
]
|
The statewide special election is Tuesday, Nov. 4, so now is the time to make sure your vote counts.
|
Santa Clarita Valley Band Cast in partnership with Santa Clarita Food Pantry is hosting a city-wide food drive all November for families impacted by SNAP cutoffs.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
|
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions from Nov. 10-14 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
|
For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge.
|
Heritage Sierra Medical Group and Santa Clarita Valley Golden Girls will host Golden Years Health Fair 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 12 at Heritage Sierra Clinic.
|
As fall arrives, cooler weather and seasonal rains bring new challenges for keeping mosquitoes away.
|
A second half goal in the 59th minute was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to Benedictine-Mesa University 2-1 Saturday, Nov. 1 on Reese Field.
|
On the day when both Autumn Jensen and Harmony Rohde were honored, The Master's University women's soccer team sent them off with a 9-0 win over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.
