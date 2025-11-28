Dec. 6-7: CHP ‘Stuff a Bus’ Toy Drive

The California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office will “stuff a school bus” full of toys to give to children this holiday season.

This is the 37th annual CHP toy drive to collect holiday toys for children.

The Stuff a Bus event will be held Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday Dec. 7 at the Walmart Supercenter located at 27931 Kelly Johnson Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

“The goal is to stuff a school bus full of toys in order to meet our mission of getting a toy into the hands of every kid in need this holiday season,” said Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.

Santa Clarita Valley residents who would like to donate to the event are asked to bring a new, unopened and unwrapped toy to the Walmart during the event.

